Lyra Therapeutics’ (LYRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LYRA stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

