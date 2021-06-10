Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 48,084 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

