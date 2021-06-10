Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,929 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

HUN opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.