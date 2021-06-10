Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,166 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,166 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.