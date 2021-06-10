Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hibbett Sports worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.