Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 389,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSPR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

