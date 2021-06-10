Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 110,380 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,380 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Magnite worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,113,884. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

