Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Malvern Bancorp makes up about 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

