ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Sells $251,188.75 in Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MANT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. 125,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,330. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

