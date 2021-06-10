Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $64.52 and last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 20819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

