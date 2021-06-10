Marcus V. Brown Sells 8,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcus V. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

