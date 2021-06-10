Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $51.80. 9,463,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

