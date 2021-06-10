Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

