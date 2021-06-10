Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.18. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

