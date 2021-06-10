McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $55,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

