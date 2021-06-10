McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 861.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

