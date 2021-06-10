McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

