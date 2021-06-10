McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

