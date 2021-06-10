McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 198 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas L. Rodgers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20.

MCK opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $72,343,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

