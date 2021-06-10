MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.14.

Shares of MEG opened at C$8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.09. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.22.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.0875589 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

