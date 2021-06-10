MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes Sells 4,153 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.31.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

