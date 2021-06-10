Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.