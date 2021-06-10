Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $181.55 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

