Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 438.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

