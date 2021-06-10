Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 438.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

