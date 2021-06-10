Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.32 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.86.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

