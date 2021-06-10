Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,558,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $387.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $389.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

