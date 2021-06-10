Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $314.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

