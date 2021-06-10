Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Gap Up to $21.86

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.86, but opened at $22.62. Meridian Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 430 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 417,207 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.