Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,725 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 20.0% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC owned 1.42% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $99,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.04. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $135.92 and a one year high of $192.42.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.