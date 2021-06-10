Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $10.21 on Thursday, reaching $444.15. 6,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

