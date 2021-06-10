Meristem Family Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

WMT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.06. 109,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

