Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

