Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 10,995 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $167.14. 134,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

