Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 925,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,155,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

