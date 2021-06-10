Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.25 ($10.89).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B4B3. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock remained flat at $€11.70 ($13.76) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.86. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.62.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.