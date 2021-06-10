Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €11.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.25 ($10.89).

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Tuesday. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.84.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

