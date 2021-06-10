M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 28,706 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $448.21 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $176.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

