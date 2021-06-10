M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Chevron by 272.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 670,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,271,000 after acquiring an additional 490,577 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $107.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

