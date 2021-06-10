M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,052 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

