Michael Mente Sells 107,911 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00.

RVLV opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

