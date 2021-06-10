Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 523.80 ($6.84). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 517.20 ($6.76), with a volume of 885,243 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.