Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

