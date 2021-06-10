Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

