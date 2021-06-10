Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,928,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

