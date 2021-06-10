Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 278.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.