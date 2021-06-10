Minerva Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.36.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

