Minerva Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Horizon Bancorp worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

HBNC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 1,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $795.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

