Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.55

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.55 and last traded at C$22.43, with a volume of 18454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.32.

Several analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.79.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

