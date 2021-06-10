Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $492.69 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $492.69 or 0.01344518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $30.55 million and $77,680.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00183443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.01308597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.85 or 1.00413331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 62,002 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

